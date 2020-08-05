Khurdha: One person died while three persons were left injured in a road accident in Khordha district of Odisha. The accident took place on NH 16 near Banpur Balugaon by-pass road in the district.

The deceased was identified as M. Tata. According to sources, a pick-up van carrying 8 passengers was on its way from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Penthakata area in Puri. As the vehicle was approaching Banpur Balugaon by-pass, it lost control and turned on its side.

As the vehicle turned towards its side the passengers sitting on the carrier lost balance and fell down. M. Tata who was among the passengers fell down and was crushed under the wheels.

Tata died on the spot while three others including a woman received critical injuries. However, the driver of the vehicle managed to flee the accident spot.

The passer-by saw the accident and informed the fire services and police about it. The fire personnel and police reached the spot, rescued the body and sent it for an autopsy. The critically injured were rushed to the Government hospital in Banpur and the relatives were informed.

The police are investigating the accident scene for recovery of any clue regarding the case. In the meanwhile, the cops have launched a manhunt to nab the vehicle driver.