1 Dead, 3 Critical After Consuming Poisonous Mushroom In Odisha’s Sambalpur
Sambalpur: 1 dead after consuming poisonous mushroom in Odisha. 3 people are said to be in a critical condition.
The incident took place in Hiraloi village under Kisinda police limits in Sambalpur.
According to sources, a few people ate poisonous mushroom from the forest nearby.
And then they complained of uneasiness and nausea.
All the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.
While 1 person was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors, others were shifted to VIMSAR.
The body has been sent for post-mortem.