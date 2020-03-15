1 Dead, 3 Critical After Consuming Poisonous Mushroom In Odisha’s Sambalpur

Sambalpur: 1 dead after consuming poisonous mushroom in Odisha. 3 people are said to be in a critical condition.

The incident took place in Hiraloi village under Kisinda police limits in Sambalpur.

According to sources, a few people ate poisonous mushroom from the forest nearby.

And then they complained of uneasiness and nausea.

All the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.

While 1 person was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors, others were shifted to VIMSAR.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.