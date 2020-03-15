Pic Credits: BBC

1 Dead, 3 Critical After Consuming Poisonous Mushroom In Odisha’s Sambalpur

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 55

Sambalpur: 1 dead after consuming poisonous mushroom in Odisha. 3 people are said to be in a critical condition.

The incident took place in Hiraloi village under Kisinda police limits in Sambalpur.

According to sources, a few people ate poisonous mushroom from the forest nearby.

Related News

Restrictions Imposed On Sri Jagannath Temple For Coronavirus

Hand Sanitizer and Face Masks Disappear Due to Coronavirus…

Teacher Arrested For Spreading Rumors About Coronavirus In…

8 Critical As Bomb Blasts During ‘Mahabharat’ In…

And then they complained of uneasiness and nausea.

All the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.

While 1 person was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors, others were shifted to VIMSAR.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

You might also like
State

Restrictions Imposed On Sri Jagannath Temple For Coronavirus

State

Hand Sanitizer and Face Masks Disappear Due to Coronavirus in Odisha

State

Teacher Arrested For Spreading Rumors About Coronavirus In Odisha

State

8 Critical As Bomb Blasts During ‘Mahabharat’ In Odisha’s Ganjam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.