Jeypore: In an unfortunate incident, a person died while two others sustained injuries after a car in which they were traveling fell into a canal in Jeypore of Koraput district in Odisha today.

Three persons were reportedly returning after a picnic in a car. However, it skidded into the Jeypore main canal when the driver of the car lost his control over the wheels of the vehicle.

The local police and staff of the Fire department rushed to the spot after getting information about the mishap. After a rescue operation of more than an hour, two persons were rescued by them while one was found dead. The deceased was reportedly driving the vehicle.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the hospital for an autopsy while the injured were also admitted for treatment.