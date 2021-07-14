1 dead, 2 critical in road accident in Kalahandi of Odisha

Kalahandi: A tragic road accident occurred at Dharamgarh under Koksara police limits in Kalahandi district of Odisha on Wednesday. The accident took place at 5 am in morning.

Reportedly, one person has been killed and two have sustained injuries after being hit by a speeding truck near Koksara Canal bridge on NH-26.

The locals immediately informed about the road mishap to local police. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment.

On getting the information, the cops arrived at the spot, sent the body of the deceased for autopsy procedure, and initiated a probe into the matter.