1 dead, 2 critical in car-truck collision in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a tragic accident in Cutttck city of Odisha on Thursday, one person has died and two are critically inured said reports.

According to reports, there was a head-on collision between a car and a truck near Masani Chhak in Cuttack.

As many as two people have been injured and have been admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition.

The deceased and the injured persons belong Dhenkanal, said reliable reports. The local police has reached the spot and has sent the body for postmortem.

Further detailed investigation by the police is underway.