1 dead, 2 critical in attack in Koraput of Odisha

Koraput: In a tragic incident and attack in Koraput district of Odisha has led to the death of a person and two have been critically injured.

Reports say that the attack took place in Dauraguda village of Boipariguda block in Koraput. A few miscreants attacked a group of people and killed one and critically injured two more.

The deceased person in the attack in Koraput has been identified as Guru Sukri. The two critically injured persons have been identified as Sania Hantal and Sania Khara.

The local police have reached the spot and are investigation into the matter, detailed reports are awaited in this regard. However it is worth mentioning here that why the attack took place is yet to be ascertained.