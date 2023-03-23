1 dead, 2 critical due to land feud in Angul of Odisha

Angul: A land feud in Angul district turned ugly on Thursday leading to the death of one person and critically injuring two others.

According to reports, there was a commotion between two families over a land dispute in the village of Ladahinsar in Angul district of Odisha.

The husband identified as Nabina Sahu died of stab wounds and the wife is allegedly critical and has been admitted to the hospital, said sources.

It is worth noting that, since a long time there was a fight between Nabina Sahu and Bapi Sahu’s family over the land. Bapi Sahu suddenly attacked Nabina and his wife with a sharp weapon (tangia) in the middle of an argument on Thursday morning.

Nabina Sahu collapsed on the floor and died at the scene of the attack and the woman has been admitted to the Angul District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition.