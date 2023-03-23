Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

1 dead, 2 critical due to land feud in Angul of Odisha

A land feud in Angul turned ugly on Thursday leading to the death of one person and critically injuring two others.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
land feud in angul

Angul: A land feud in Angul district turned ugly on Thursday leading to the death of one person and critically injuring two others.

According to reports, there was a commotion between two families over a land dispute in the village of Ladahinsar in Angul district of Odisha.

Take a look

Odisha Assembly adjourned till 4pm today

2 live pangolins rescued, 2 poachers arrested in Odisha

The husband identified as Nabina Sahu died of stab wounds and the wife is allegedly critical and has been admitted to the hospital, said sources.

It is worth noting that, since a long time there was a fight between Nabina Sahu and Bapi Sahu’s family over the land. Bapi Sahu suddenly attacked Nabina and his wife with a sharp weapon (tangia) in the middle of an argument on Thursday morning.

Nabina Sahu collapsed on the floor and died at the scene of the attack and the woman has been admitted to the Angul District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition.

Sudeshna Panda 5532 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar today, check rates

State

Youth killed after tractor hits bike in Jajpur

State

Odisha to receive rain with lighting and thunderstorm in few places

State

Protesters block railway line in Jharsuguda, Train service affected

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7