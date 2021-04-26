1 Dead, 1 Injured In Elephant Attack In Odisha

By WCE 2
elephant attack odisha
The Elephant Herd In The Village

Ganjam: A wild elephant herd has attacked a man and killed another. The incident has taken place in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The elephant attack took place in Chandpur village of Chikiti block.

The deceased has been identified as Brundaban Bindhani.

A herd consisting of almost 15 elephants had entered the village in the wee hours and caused large scale damage to crops.

A few locals had gone to shoo away the elephants When one tusker of the herd attacked two people. The police and forest officials immediately reached the spot.

The police sent the body for a postmortem to Berhampur MKCG Hospital.

