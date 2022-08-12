1 Dead, 1 Critical In Road Accident In Rayagada Of Odisha

Rayagada: A water tanker has overturned in Rayagada district of Odisha on late hours of night on Thursday killing the driver.

According to sources, the water tanker was en route the village which has been badly affected with diarrhoea.

Unfortunately, the driver lost control over the vehicle, it slipped off the road and overturned.

In the accident, the driver has lost his life on the spot and the helper has been critically injured and admitted to the nearby hospital.

According to sources, the driver died because the water filled tanker fell over him.