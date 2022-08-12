Road Accident In Rayagada
Road Accident In Rayagada

1 Dead, 1 Critical In Road Accident In Rayagada Of Odisha

By WCE 2 102 0

Rayagada: A water tanker has overturned in Rayagada district of Odisha on late hours of night on Thursday killing the driver.

According to sources, the water tanker was en route the village which has been badly affected with diarrhoea.

Unfortunately, the driver lost control over the vehicle, it slipped off the road and overturned.

In the accident, the driver has lost his life on the spot and the helper has been critically injured and admitted to the nearby hospital.

According to sources, the driver died because the water filled tanker fell over him.

You might also like
State

Odisha State Cabinet Meeting Scheduled To Be Held Today

State

Incessant Rain In Odisha, Baitarani And Jalaka Flowing Above Danger Level

State

Odisha Reports 583 Covid Positive Cases Today

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik To Visit Mayurbhanj After 3 Years

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.