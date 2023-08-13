1 dead, 1 critical in lightning strike in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, one man died while another is critical due to lightning strike in Pattamundai block under Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

The deceased has been identified as Prafula Sethi, while the injured have been identified as Dambrudhar sethi of Srirampur village.

According to sources, Prafula and Dambrudhar were returning home after completing their work in their farm on Sunday evening when the lightning struck them. Following the incident, Prafula died on the spot, while locals rushed Dambrudhar to nearby hospital immediately. The injured is undergoing treatment at Pattamundai hospital.

A pale of gloom has been spread over the village following the sudden demise of Prafula. Further details are awaited.