1 dead, 1 critical in gang attack due to previous enmity

Bhanjanagar: One person was killed and another was severely injured in a clash between gangs. The incident took place on Badaborasinghi-Khariguda road which comes under the jurisdiction of Gangapur police station.

According to the reports received, the cause of the clash was previous enmity between the two groups.

The deceased has been identified to be a resident of Kaliaguda village.

One person has been critically injured in the attack. The injured person has been admitted into Brahmapur Medical.

Further reports regarding the case are awaited.