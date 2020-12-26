Jajpur: In an unfortunate incident, a youth was killed while another sustained critical injuries in a bike accident on NH-16 near Kuakhia chowk in Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Khirod Ojha of Santara village in Chandabali Tehsil of Bhadrak while the injured is the friend of the deceased.

According to reports, Khirod was returning home from Cuttack along with his friend at late night yesterday when an unidentified vehicle hit his bike. Khirod sustained critical injuries and later succumbed while his friend was critically injured. The unidentified vehicle which caused the accident fled from the spot.

On being informed about the incident the police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for an autopsy. The injured person was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

In the meanwhile, the cops have registered a case and initiated a probe to catch the absconded driver and vehicle.