1 critically injured in fire mishap in Odisha’s Boudh

Boudh: One person sustained critical burn injuries after fire broke out in Baunsuni of this district in Odisha today.

As per reports, the fire broke out after a gas cylinder burst when a festival was underway. Two bikes also gutted in this mishap Fortunately, it was a narrow escape for the audiences.

Identity of the injured person is yet to be ascertained.

As per the report, the mishap took place when the 2nd Baunsuni Lok Mahotsav was underway. Soon the fire spread to five temporary kiosks erected at the festival ground.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flame.

The victim was immediately rushed to Baunsuni hospital for treatment. However, as his condition deteriorated he was shifted to the DHH of Subarnapur.