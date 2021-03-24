1 Critical In Firing At Sonepur District Of Odisha

By Atmaja Mohanty
youth injured in firing
Representational image

Sonepur: A youth has been critically injured in a gun shot at Pitamahul under Subalaya police limits in Sonepur district of Odisha today.

The injured has been identified as Prabhanjan Padhan of Adala village.

According to reports, a youth identified as Chakra Patra of Kasalpur had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh cash from Prabhanjan.

However, today Prabhanjan asked Chakra to return the borrowed money when they met coincidentally near Ambasarabhata. Both of them got into a verbal duel and as a result Chakra pulled out a pistol and fired at Prabhanjan in a fit of rage in which the bullet grazed past his head.

Prabhanjan sustained critical injuries and has been admitted to Subalaya hospital in Sonepur district.

On getting the information, the Subalaya police arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

