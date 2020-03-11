1 Critical As ‘Mo Bus’ Rams Against Bike In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 74

Bhubaneswar: A bike rider is critical in Bhubaneswar as a ‘Mo Bus’ rammed against him today.

The accident took place at around 1pm near Vani Vihar square.

As the bus hit the bike rider he was flung to quite some distance. Reports say he has been critically injured.

Related News

Two minor sisters drowned in Bhaskel River in Odisha

Puri Jaganath Temple To Be Closed For 4 Hours For…

Odisha’s  3 Districts To Receive ‘ Light To Moderate’…

11 critical, 4 ill after consuming ‘adulterated’ tea in…

The driver of the bus was trying to escape but the locals chased him and caught hold of him.

A huge traffic jam was caused due to this accident.

The injured bike driver has been admitted to Capital Hospital.

Sahidnagar Police have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.

You might also like
State

Two minor sisters drowned in Bhaskel River in Odisha

State

Puri Jaganath Temple To Be Closed For 4 Hours For ‘Banaka Lagi’ Ritual Today

State

Odisha’s  3 Districts To Receive ‘ Light To Moderate’ Rainfall: Met Dept

State

11 critical, 4 ill after consuming ‘adulterated’ tea in Odisha’s Balasore

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.