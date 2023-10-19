17 passengers injured as bus overturns in Bhadrak of Odisha

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, a bus overturned in Bhadrak district of Odisha in which 17 were injured said reliable reports on Thursday.

According to available reports, a passenger bus overturned in Bhadrak district as the driver lost control over the wheels.

The bus was going to Agarpada when the driver lost control over the wheels and it overturned near Barpada.

It is worth mentioning that all the injured passengers have been rushed to the Bhadrak District Headquarter (DHH) Hospital. Rescue operations are still underway in this matter.

Detailed reports awaited.

UPDATE:

It is worth mentioning that according to the latest update, there was a collision between a bus and an ambulance.