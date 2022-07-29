1 Covid Death In Odisha, Toll Reaches 9,138

Bhubaneswar: One Covid positive patient has succumbed in Odisha, informed the State Health and Welfare Department on Friday.

Reportedly, the Covid death today; has been reported from Bhadrak.

Details regarding death of Covid-19 positive case after due completion of death audit process:

A 42 years old PLHA Male of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed.