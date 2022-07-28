1 Covid Death In Odisha, Toll Reaches 9137

Bhubaneswar: One Covid positive patient has succumbed in Odisha, informed the State Health and Welfare Department on Thursday.

Reportedly, the Covid death today; has been reported from Cuttack.

Details regarding death of Covid-19 positive case after due completion of death audit process:

A 67 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension and Parkinsonism.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed.