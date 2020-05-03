Bhubaneswar: In the 3rd health update of 3rd May 2020, yet another Covid-19 positive has been reported in the state of Odisha.

The new positive case belongs to Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district. He is a 30 yr old male. The person is reportedly a Kolkata returnee.

He was also asymptomatic and had been kept in quarantine.

Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.

The total Coronavirus positive cases in Odisha now rises up to 162.