Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha shared that yesterday 1197 samples were tested for Coronavirus, the highest in one day till now.

It also added that no new cases were found, meaning all the samples tested negative.

Another news that the Department shared was that, one positive case of Sundargarh has recovered from the Covid-19 infection and will soon be discharged.

A total of 60 cases have been reported from Odisha. 40 cases are positive. The recovered cases in the State now stand at 19. While 1 person has lost his life to the pandemic.