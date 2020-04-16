Pic Credits: assettype.com

1 Covid-19 Positive Recovers, No Positive Cases Reported Yesterday In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha shared that yesterday 1197 samples were tested for Coronavirus, the highest in one day till now.

It also added that no new cases were found, meaning all the samples tested negative.

Another news that the Department shared was that, one positive case of Sundargarh has recovered from the Covid-19 infection and will soon be discharged.

Related News

WhatsApp no launched in Odisha for reporting of domestic…

COVID 19: Khordha identified as the only hot spot district…

Rare owl rescued from Odisha’s Cuttack district

3 killed, 2 critical in separate road accidents in Odisha’s…

A total of 60 cases have been reported from Odisha. 40 cases are positive. The recovered cases in the State now stand at 19. While 1 person has lost his life to the pandemic.

You might also like
State

WhatsApp no launched in Odisha for reporting of domestic violence cases

State

COVID 19: Khordha identified as the only hot spot district in Odisha

State

Rare owl rescued from Odisha’s Cuttack district

State

3 killed, 2 critical in separate road accidents in Odisha’s Sundergarh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.