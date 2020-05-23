1 Arrested On Charges Of Supplying Liquor To A Quarantine Center In Odisha’s Ganjam

1 Arrested On Charges Of Supplying Liquor To A Quarantine Center In Odisha’s Ganjam

Hinjilicut: Country liquor was being supplied to the Burupada quarantine center under Hinjilicut police limits of Ganjam district, the police have been successful in nabbing the accused.

1 person has been arrested in this connection and a case has been registered against him. The person is a resident of the local village and has been identified as Subhas Dalaie.

Subhas had allegedly thrown bottles of country (desi) liquor across one of the walls into the quarantine center late at night, say sources.

After this allegation, the police raided the residence of Subhas and seized 30.3 lts of country liquor and arrested him. A case has been registered against him under Case No. 172/20.