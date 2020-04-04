1 Arrested From Odisha’s Jajpur For Spreading Rumors About Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau
Jajpur: A man has been arrested in Jajpur for spreading rumors relating to coronavirus. The man, Manoranjan Jena belongs to Arakhapur village of Badachana Block.

He is a Dalit leader. He has said that among 500 people stuck in Vaishno Devi 145 people are Covid-19 positive and all of them will subsequently be affected.

He published this rumor on his Facebook Page.

The Badachana Police has registered a case No. 68/20 against him under sections 188, 505 of IPC and Disaster Management Act, Chapter 3.

He has been forwarded to the Chandikhole District Court said the IIC, Deepak Jena.

