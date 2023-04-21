1 arrested for illegally selling railway tickets in Odisha

Soro: A person has been arrested by the police on charges of illegally selling railway tickets in Odisha, said reliable reports.

The railway vigilance and railway police have arrested a person on the charge of illegally selling tickets in Uttareshwar area of Balasore district in Odisha.

Furthermore, the police has seized important documents along with a printer and a computer, said reliable reports.

The arrested man is being questioned by the police relating to the other people involved in the racket, said reports.