1.7 kg Brown Sugar Seized In Odisha’s Capital, Drug Peddler Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force of Crime Branch seized 1.7 kg brown sugar  and arrested one drug peddler near Baramunda Bus stand in Odisha Capital today.

The arrested has been identified as Sk Hasim Bux of Sheikhpal, Jhadeswarpur under the Jaleswar police limits in Balasore district.

Acting on a tip off, the STF officials conducted a raid near Baramunda Bus stand against illegal trade of narcotic drugs and Hasim was arrested with 1.7 kg of brown sugar drug seizure news and other incriminating materials.

He was court forwarded today and the investigation is on.

Due to sustained drive in 2020, so far the STF has seized 22.168 kg of brown sugar and detected 24 cases including the case against the drug peddlers. So far STF arrested as many as 44 drug peddlers.

