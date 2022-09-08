1.3kgs brown sugar seized in Odisha, 1 arrested

Balasore: On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of Special Task Force (STF), Bhubaneswar with the help of Balasore Police. The raid took place at Masjidgali near Railway Level Crossing, Aradabazar in Balasore district of Odisha.

The raid was conducted since there was a tip-off relating to illegal deal and possession of

Narcotic Drugs by the STF Bhubaneswar and Balasore police.

The squad consisting of STF and Balasore police apprehended one interstate drug peddler who has been identified as Sk Rafiq. The arrested peddler that is Sk Rafiq is the resident of (hails from) Panchkula, West Bengal. It is noteworthy that he was presently resididing at Masjidgali, Arada Bazar under Sahadevkhunta police station of Balasore district.

During the raid the conducted search revealed contraband brown sugar weighing 1380 gm and other incriminating materials which were recovered and seized from his possession. The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials.

Since the accused could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials he was arrested and is being forwarded to the court of District and Sessions cum Special Judge, Balasore. In this connection the STF has registered a case. Investigation is still underway. The above accused can be safely termed as a habitual offender since he was also involved in three other criminal cases including narcotic cases of Balasore district.

The Special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 57 kilograms of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 111 quintals of Ganja or Marijuna, Opium 750 gram and arrested more than 158 drug dealers and peddlers.