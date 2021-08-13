1.32 kg brown sugar seized in Odisha, 3 drug peddlers arrested

brown sugar seized in odisha
Odisha DGP Abhay

Bhubaneswar: In a major drug haul in Odisha, the Special Task Force(STF) of crime branch seizes 1.32 kg brown sugar in Khordha on Thursday and have apprehended three drug peddlers in this connection, informs Odisha DGP Abhay. 

On basis of reliable information, the Special task force along with team conducted a raid in Khordha. During the search they seized 1.32 kg of brown sugar worth 1.20 crore and arrested three persons in this connection

The Special Task force also seized some brown sugar worth 50 lakhs fifteen days before from Khordha area.

