1.32 kg brown sugar seized in Odisha, 3 drug peddlers arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a major drug haul in Odisha, the Special Task Force(STF) of crime branch seizes 1.32 kg brown sugar in Khordha on Thursday and have apprehended three drug peddlers in this connection, informs Odisha DGP Abhay.

The Special Task force also seized some brown sugar worth 50 lakhs fifteen days before from Khordha area.