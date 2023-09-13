1.3 lakh Odisha primary school teachers protest, take mass leave

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha primary school teachers have launched a protest all over Odisha over their three-point demand on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

About 130,000 primary teachers of the state are on protest. This has led to the locking up of 50,000 schools due to mass leave. The studies of the students have been badly affected. The teachers are sitting in front of the office of the district and block education officer.

Reportedly, the Odisha primary school teachers have taken mass leave and launched a protest in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha. It is worth mentioning that the teachers had started the strike on September 8 but, their demands were not fulfilled.

According to reports, the teachers took to the streets in the various districts of Odisha to protest against various step-motherly policies of the government.

The teachers, as many as 1.3 lakh teachers were out on mass leave demanding pension, gratuity and changes in terms and conditions of their services, said reliable reports. The teachers in various primary schools of Balasore district have started agitation under the banner of Nikhil Utkal Primary Teachers Association.

It is worth mentioning that, the Odisha Secondary Teachers’ Association has spearheaded the protest. The protest shall be held in front of the offices of the district and block education officers all over Odisha, said reliable reports.