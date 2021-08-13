1.26 kg brown sugar seized in Odisha, 3 drug peddlers arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a major drug haul in Odisha, the Special Task Force(STF) of crime branch seizes 1 kg 265 gms brown sugar in Khordha on Thursday and have apprehended three drug peddlers in this connection, informs Odisha DGP Abhay.

The three persons have been identified as Aftab, Muna and Sourav Pattnaik.

On basis of reliable information, the Special task force along with team conducted a raid near Khordha bus stand against the illegal trade of Narcotic drugs . During the search they seized 1 kg 265 gms of brown sugar worth 1.20 crore, other incriminating materials were recovered.

The accused persons could not produce any validity authority in support of possession of such contraband materials for which three persons were arrested.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985 and the investigation has started.

The Special Task force also seized some brown sugar worth 50 lakhs fifteen days before from Khordha area.

Since 2020, the STF in the special drive against the narcotic drugs has seized more than 36 kg of brown sugar/ heroin and more than 74 quintals 38kg of Ganja/Marijuana and arrested more than 100 drug peddlers.