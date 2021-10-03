​​Railway Board Chairman & CEO reviewed ongoing projects at Bhubaneswar Railway Station

Bhubaneswar: Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ministry of Railways Suneet Sharma on his one-day visit to Bhubaneswar inspected Bhubaneswar Railway Station and reviewed the ongoing projects of this region with General Manager, Divisional Railway Managers and Principal Heads of the Departments of East Coast Railway.

During the inspection of Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Sharma stressed on the need and significance of facilities provided to the esteemed passengers.

In an interaction with the media, he said that a number of facilities have been developed and under the process of development. The primary focus is on development of circulating areas, concourse, Platform Lightings, waiting rooms, toilets, recently added elevators that are much needed for the comfort of passengers.

He further said that Bhubaneswar Station is going to be developed into a World Class Station. Redevelopment plan for Bhubaneswar Station has already been done. Railway is coordinating with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and a joint plan is being workout.

He also informed that Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) will work out the Railway portion of the developmental work and rest of the work will be done by BDA. Action is being taken to complete this work at the earliest. One Platform and two additional lines will be added in this project.

In addition to the development of Bhubaneswar Station, Bhubaneswar New Railway Station is being developed as a satellite Terminal Station of Bhubaneswar main Station.

All the ongoing Railway projects of Odisha have National Importance. Railways have given all input to the projects. Railway is getting support from State Government for land acquisition for projects.