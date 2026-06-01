Zee to broadcast FIFA soccer events in India till 2034

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New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Monday announced that it has acquired Indian broadcast and streaming rights for 39 FIFA events from 2026 to 2034, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA World Cup 2030, and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

The agreement, marking the first partnership between Zee and FIFA, also covers a range of age-group and futsal tournaments for both men and women, along with documentary series associated with each property, according to Variety.

Events under the deal include the FIFA Men’s and Women’s U-17 World Cups (2026-2034), FIFA U-20 Men’s and Women’s World Cups, FIFA Futsal Men’s and Women’s World Cups, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup through 2030.

Broadcasts will begin on June 11 with the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener across four new linear sports channels — Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, and Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English — as well as on Zee’s streaming platform, ZEE5.

“We are excited to bring one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences,” Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said. “Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential.”

“The Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience,” Romy Gai, FIFA’s chief business officer, added.

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The deal comes after prolonged negotiations over broadcast rights in India. According to previous reports cited by Variety, FIFA initially sought $100 million for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments before lowering its asking price to around $60 million. Indian platform JioStar had offered $20 million, while Sony eventually withdrew from the bidding. Financial details of the Zee-FIFA agreement were not disclosed.

“Football as a sport has tremendous under-leveraged potential in a country like India and we see a massive opportunity in unlocking its mass appeal for billions of viewers across the Nation,” Mukund Galgali, Zee’s deputy CEO and CFO, said.

Zee’s Unite8 Sports portfolio already broadcasts cricket, kabaddi, badminton, wrestling, and combat sports.

The FIFA partnership significantly expands the company’s presence in a market historically dominated by cricket, with the 2026 World Cup expected to be its first major test in football broadcasting.

(ANI)

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