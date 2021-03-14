Former batsman Yuvraj Singh took back fans down the memory lane on Saturday as he smashes back-to-back four sixes in a row in a over from Indian Legend against South Africa legends in a match of road safety world series in Raipur.

The 38 year old all-rounder came to bat after Sachin Tendulkar was dismmised after 60 runs in 37 Balls.

Yuvraj Singh finished with a 22-ball 52, hitting 6 sixes and 2 boundaries as he pushed India Legends’ score to 204 for 3 in 20 overs. Yuvraj was at his free-flowing best as he hit sixes at will against the South Africa Legends bowlers.

South Africa Legends were restricted to 148/7 in response as India Legends won. Sachin and Yuvraj came out as the star of the match .

India won the game by large margin of 56 runs.

India Legends (Playing XI): Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), S Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha(w), Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel

South Africa Legends (Playing XI): Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes(c), Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Roger Telemachus, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini

India are likely to make it to the semi-final of the Road Safety World Series.