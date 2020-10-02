Yuvraj Singh haircut
Photo: CricAngel

Yuvraj Singh got a haircut after 5 Months, shares video

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has got a haircut five months later. Yuvraj shared the video of his haircut with his fans.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak worldwide, Yuvraj was following social distancing strictly and he did not even go to visit the salon.

Today, the former all-rounder shared the video of getting his haircut done on his official Instagram page with the caption, ‘The year 2020 is a nightmare for all and so is my hair. By the way what do you think of my favourite dinosaur cape (a cover used for haircuts)?.

In response to his post, famous hairstylist Aalim Hakim has called the long-haired look of Yuvi ‘Love it.’

However, this stylish lefthander has not yet shared his new haircut look with fans.

