Yuvraj Singh chose this Indian batter to ‘bat for his life’ and he isn’t Kohli or Tendulkar

One of the greatest all-rounders for the Indian Men’s Cricket Team, Yuvraj Singh has named a player with whom he would like to bat for his life. Well, it will be surprising for many that this batter is neither Virat Kohli nor Sachin Tendulkar. For those who are thinking about MS Dhoni, he isn’t the one. Yuvraj has chosen Rohit Sharma as the batter with whom he would like to ‘bat for his life’.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was asked to pick a player with whom he would like to bat. Surprisingly, the Southpaw picked Rohit Sharma and not Viral Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar. Responding to a question asked to him during the integration, Yuvraj said that Rohit’s batting style was similar to his.

“My batting style, I don’t know. Probably a big hitter. Probably Rohit Sharma,” said Yuvraj during his interaction with Sportskeeda. Apparently, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh share a great bond and that goes beyond Cricket Stadium.

Both Yuvraj Singh and Rohir Sharma were part of the squad that won the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 championship that was held in 2007. Rohit Sharma went on to help India lift its 2nd T20 World Cup title in 2024 at West Indies. Under Rohit’s captainship, India won an ICC title after a drought of 11 years.