New Delhi: All-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who was a member of India’s two World Cup-winning teams, on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

A hard-hitting batsman and effective off-spinner, 38-year-old Pathan was a member of the Indian teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 World Cup in India. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was captain of both teams.

“I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game. I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. I am sure you will continue to encourage me in future as well,” Pathan, who represented Baroda in domestic tournaments, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Winning two World Cups for India and lifting Sachin Tendulkar on my shoulders were some of the best moments of my career. I made my international debut under MS Dhoni, IPL debut under Shane Warne, Ranji debut under Jacob Martin and would like to thank them for believing in me. I think Gautam Gambir with whom, at KKR, we won the IPL Trophy twice. I would also like to thank my brother and backbone Irfan Pathan who was always there for me during the highs and lows of my career,” Pathan further said.

The Baroda-based Pathan’s last appearance with the Indian team was in a T20 international, against South Africa in Johannesburg on March 30, 2012.

After making his international debut during the 2007 T20 World Cup, against Pakistan in Johannesburg, Pathan played 22 T20Is and scored 236 runs and picked 13 wickets. He also played 57 ODIs, scoring 810 runs and taking 33 wickets.

Turning out for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy, Pathan played 100 first-class matches in which he scored 4,825 runs, including 11 centuries and 20 half-centuries, besides bagging 201 wickets.

Pathan’s exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) made people sit up and take notice. He scored 3,204 runs, including a 37-ball century against the Mumbai Indians in 2010, and took 42 wickets in the 174 matches he played in the IPL. He was an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals team that Australian spin legend Shane Warne led to the IPL title in the maiden season in 2008. He later won the IPL two more times with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in 2012 and 2014.

“I thank Gautam Gambhir with whom, at KKR, we won the IPL trophy twice. I would also like to thank my brother and backbone, Irfan Pathan, who was always there for me during the highs and lows of my career. Last but not the least, I would like to thank the BCCI [Board of Control for Cricket in India] and BCA [Baroda Cricket Association] for giving me the opportunity to play for my country and state,” Pathan said in the statement.

Irfan Pathan was also part of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and was adjudged the Man of the Match in the final.

“Nothing can keep me away from cricket and my passion for the sport will remain the same. I will continue to entertain everyone even in future.”

(IANS)