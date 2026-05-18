“You expect someone who has played 40 balls to have a better strike rate”: Pathan criticises Jurel’s knock in RR’s loss

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Mumbai: After the Rajasthan Royals (RR) loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC), former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan criticised wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel for his knock, saying that he could have batted with a better strike rate and helped RR cross the 200-run mark.

Half-centuries from Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel were not enough as a sensational four-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc pushed RR from 160-odd at loss of two wickets to a score of 193/8 in 20 overs, which the Capitals chased down comfortably with fifties from KL Rahul and Abhisek Porel, registering their second loss at home in seven games and ending the Arun Jaitley Stadium leg of their run on a high after five horrific losses.

Jurel played a crucial knock of 53 in 40 balls, with five fours and two sixes, before perishing to Lungi Ngidi as the eighth wicket after a while of battling wickets falling at the other end. His fifty contrasted with skipper Riyan Parag’s 26-ball 51, which had three fours and five sixes and an SR of almost 200.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Pathan was critical of Jurel’s approach, saying, “Rajasthan scored just 33 runs from the last six overs. Dhruv Jurel is a good batter, but scoring 50 runs off 40 balls, you expect someone who has played 40 balls to have a better strike rate. That was a mistake, and because of this, they could not cross 200,” he said.

Jurel is enjoying his best IPL with the bat, scoring 367 runs in 12 matches at an average of 33.36 and a strike rate of over 151, with four fifties and a best score of 81*, but a lack of impactful runs in some matches has been a concern.

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Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. After the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (46 in 21 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Dhruv Jurel put on a 70-run stand. Later, Jurel also provided support to skipper Riyan Parag, who registered his second fifty this season with 51 in 26 balls, with three fours and five sixes. But from 162/2, RR collapsed to 193/8 in 20 overs, with Mitchell Starc (4/39), Lungi Ngidi (2/24) and Madhav Tiwari (2/27) tightening the screws.

During the chase, Abhisek (51 in 31 balls, with seven fours and a six) and KL Rahul (56 in 42 balls, with a four and three sixes) put on a 105-run stand, after which they sank to 153/4. Knocks from skipper Axar Patel (34* in 18 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Ashutosh Sharma (18*) finished off the chase with five wickets and four balls in hand.

DC is in seventh place, with six wins and seven losses, giving them 12 points. RR is placed fifth, with six wins and six losses, giving them 12 points.

(ANI)

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