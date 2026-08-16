Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves unique milestone after he plays his 30 matches at 30 venues in test format

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New Delhi: Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved a unique milestone for playing 30 matches at 30 different venues in test series against Sri Lanka in Galle. This happened after he came on the field to bat after Shubman Gill.

This achievement brings Yashasvi to stand alongside Indian greats Sanjay Manjrekar and Sachin Tendulkar. Manjrekar holds the first position on the list with 33 matches at different venues and Tendulkar at 32 at tests.

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Yashasvi at the field while batting scored 32 before getting knocked out. He was knocked out while he was running for another run during the match on 11th over.

The batter reportedly slipped after getting obstructed by one of the opposition fielder and both the batters ended up on the same side.