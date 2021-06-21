Watch viral video of Virat Kohli dancing during fielding on Day 3 Of WTC Final

New Zealand ended a truncated third day of the World Test Championship final against India on 101 for two wickets here on Sunday. India had scored 217 in their first innings. The day ended prematurely when dark clouds covered the Hampshire Bowl, making the visibility poor for play.

However, team India captain Virat Kohli did not seem like he is under any pressure and was seen enjoying himself on the field as he grooved to some old-school Bhangra on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

During the second session of New Zealand batting, a group of Indian fans started playing dhols (drums ) and Virat Kohli, who was fielding in the slips during the ninth over of the innings, could not resist the urge to dance and started to show off his Bhangra moves to the sound of dhols being played by the fans at the stadium.

The Indian team’s fans are quite entertained by the captain’s dance. The video of the Kohli dancing on the fields has gone viral on social media and fans are loving it.

Watch Virat’s dance in the field here:

On the third day of WTC final India was out for 217 due to the lethal bowling of Kyle Jamieson. New Zealand now trail India by 116 runs.

