WTC Final: Australia has an upper hand till end of day 1

New Delhi(ANI): Steve Smith and Travis Head shine against India on the first day of the World Test Championship 2023 final at the Oval London on June 07.

Australia are 327/3 at stumps with Head unbeaten on 146 off just 156 balls, and Smith just five away from his hundred.

Head’s century came in just 106 balls, hitting down 22 fours and one six. Smith and Head continued their onslaught in the final session and ensured that they stayed unbeaten at the close of play.

It is worth mentioning that, on the occasion of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia being played at The Oval in London, legendary Indian wicket-keeper batsman Farokh Engineer spoke to ANI and called India a very good all-round side.

However, he expressed his surprise at India opting to bowl first after winning the toss. Farokh Engineer said, “…India winning the toss, the decision (to bowl first) is a bit surprising but I think the decision was taken because our batsmen do not want to be exposed to the Australian attack on a fresh green track.

We are hopeful, Mohd Shami and Siraj are effective. I think they will be effective…It’s a bold decision…He (Cheteshwar Pujara) is a key member of the side. So are Virat and Shubman Gill, we have a very good batting lineup. It’s a very good all-round side,” said Farokh Engineer