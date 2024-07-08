Wrestler-Turned-Actor John Cena Announces His Official Retirement from WWE

USA: At some point, we have watched WWE in our childhood. And when we say World Wrestling Events (WWE), there is a name we would always come across, the wrestler John Cena. The wrestler-turned-actor has been associated with WWE for 20 years now. Cena shocked his fans announcing his retirement during an appearance at the WWE Money in the Bank event in Canada.

The 47-year-old who has 16 world champion status to his name appeared in the event wearing a t-shirt that said ‘The Last Time is Now’. As he started speaking, the WWE fans started booing in in disaffirmation. He said ‘Tonight I officially announce my retirement from the WWE’ announcing that the 2025 in-ring competition will be his final match as a part of a farewell tour. His friend were in denial but late chanted together ‘thank you Cena’ showing the love that they hold for their favourite.

The American made his acting debut in 2006 starring in The Marine, followed by a series of big budgets projects like The Suicide Squad, Fast and Furious 9 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It is worth mentioning that Cena holds a Guinness world Record for the number of wishes granted to Make-A-Wish children who have critical illness.

