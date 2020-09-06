Deepak Punia stable
(Photo: IANS)

Wrestler Deepak Punia now stable, advised home quarantine, says SAI

By IANS

New Delhi: Olympic-bound wrestler Deepak Punia, who had tested positive for coronavirus upon his arrival at a national camp in Sonepat, has been advised home isolation by doctors, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Sunday.

“Wrestler Deepak Punia tested Covid positive during the test given by SAI upon arrival at the National Camp in Sonepat, and was in hospital. Now he’s been advised home quarantine by doctors as he’s stable & asymptomatic. His home stay is approved by the District Covid Nodal Officer,” SAI tweeted.

Besides Punia (86kg), the two other wrestlers who have tested positive for the virus are Navin (65kg) and Krishan (125kg).

Speaking to IANS, World Championship silver-medallist Deepak said he would now leave for his home in Jhajjar, Haryana. “My second report is yet to come but doctors say that I could go home. Till date, I don’t have any symptoms. I am all right,” he said.

After returning positive for the virus, all three wrestlers were sent to a SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure for further monitoring.

As per the Covid-19 protocol, all wrestlers along with the coaches and support staff underwent the mandatory RT-PCR test, upon arrival at the camp. So far, eight wrestlers have assembled for the camp, scheduled to begin from September 14 at SAI centre in Sonepat.

