World Test Championship Final 2021: Indian team announced, Check details

By WCE 3
100 test wins for india
Image Credit: IANS (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the World Test Championship Final (WTC Final).

As per the announcement of the BCCI, while Virat Kohli will lead the team, Ajinkya Rahane has been selected as the Vice-Captain of the team.

India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Related News

3rd ODI: India beat England by 7 runs to win series

Thakur, Kohli Help India Win 5th T20I, Series Against…

Also Read: India should win World Test Championship final against New Zealand: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar

The World Test Championship Final will be played between India and New Zealand at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton from June 18.

You might also like
Sports

India should win World Test Championship final against New Zealand: Former India…

Sports

Winner of WTC final to receive Rs.12 crore, runner-up Rs.6 crore: ICC

Sports

Euro 2020: Slovakia starts the tournament with a win by thrashing Poland by 2-1

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Netherlands, Austria, England start their journey with wins

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.