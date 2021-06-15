New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the World Test Championship Final (WTC Final).

As per the announcement of the BCCI, while Virat Kohli will lead the team, Ajinkya Rahane has been selected as the Vice-Captain of the team.

India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

The World Test Championship Final will be played between India and New Zealand at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton from June 18.