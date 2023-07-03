World Cup 2023: Surge in hotel prices on day of India vs Pak match in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (ANI): The most awaited ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled to be played in India has been announced. The World Cup will start on October 5 and the final match will be played in Ahmedabad.

But the Indian cricket fans are eyeing the clash between the arch-rivals ‘India and Pakistan’, which is scheduled on Oct 15 in Ahmedabad.

Fans are planning to watch the match in Ahmedabad and hotel bookings have already begun leading to unprecedented surge in prices.

India is all set to host the 13th edition of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in less than four months.

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be entirely hosted by India

The 10-team event is scheduled to start on October 5, 2023 with a match between New Zealand and England according to reports.

India is however wanting to end the ICC title drought of 10 years. The Narendra Modi stadium is all set to host a high-profile match between India and Pakistan on October 15.

The Indian team will start their outing in the ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India’s schedule for ODI World Cup matches: