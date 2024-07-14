World Championship of Legends final: India defeat Pakistan by 5 wicket

Team India has again made the country proud by bringing the World Championship of Legends trophy home. Led by Yuvraj Singh, India Champions defeated Pakistan Champions by 5 wickets in the final match played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Briefing about the match, Pakistan Champions won the toss and opted to bat first. Batting first, Pakistan made 156 runs losing 6 wickets in 20 overs. Of which, Shoaib Mallik made 41 runs, Kamran Akmal made 24 runs and Maqsoof made 21 runs. From the Indian side, Anureet Singh took three wickets, while Vinay Kumar, Negi, and Irfan Pathan took one wicket each.

Chasing the target, India Champions made 159 runs and defeated Pakistan by five wickets while 5 runs were left. Of which Ambati Rayudu made 50 runs, Gurjeerat Singh Mann made 34 runs and Yusuf Pathan made 30 runs. From the Pakistan Champions side, Aamer Yamin took two wickets, while Saeed Ajmal, Wahab Riaz, and Shoaib Malik took one wicket each.

Playing XI:

India Champions: Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Shukla, Anureet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan (c), Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Saeed Ajmal