World Athletics C’ship: what is the prize money won by Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem have brought great pride to their respective countries at the World Athletics Championship by winning gold and silver medals. Their outstanding achievements have earned them significant prize money and praise from fans on social media.

Chopra who made history by becoming the first athlete to win gold medal at World Athletics Championships with a remarkable throw of 88.17 meters, received a cash prize of $70,000 (approximately Rs 58 lakh). It’s worth noting that Chopra faced a bit of a challenge on his first attempt when he fouled, but he bounced back with a remarkable throw in his next attempt.

Adding to his recent success, Chopra has also become the second Indian to simultaneously hold the Olympic and World Championships titles, a feat previously achieved only by the renowned shooter Abhinav Bindra.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem delivered an impressive performance, achieving a distance of 87.82 meters, which is now his personal best. The 26-year-old secured the silver medal, standing alongside his Indian counterpart, and was awarded a prize of $35,000 (₹29 lakh). After the event, Chopra displayed a wonderful gesture by inviting Nadeem to take a photo together, showcasing sportsmanship and camaraderie.