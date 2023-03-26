Women’s World Boxing C’ships: Nikhat Zareen clinches gold

Sports
By IANS 0
Photo: IANS/Wasim Sarvar

New Delhi: India’s boxing sensation Nikhat Zareen defeated Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam 5-0 in the final to win her second Women’s World Championships gold medal, here on Sunday.

Nikhat started her bout in attacking mode. She didn’t let Thi Tam to settle and landed a rally of punches to win the first round 5-0.

The second round also went in favour of the Indian.

Third round was a tough one, as Thi Tam gave her all but she was given a count when Nikhay punched her on her face. Thi Tam, too, managed to land one punch on Nikhat which stunned the entire stadoum.

The referee gave a count to Nikhat. The match continued and the Indian proved a little ahead in the round and was declared winner.

(IANS)

IANS 18500 news
