Women’s T20I: Ireland edge past West Indies by 1 run, seal first-ever win against Caribbean

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Dublin: Ireland moved to the top of the Tri-Nation Women’s T20I series standings after a dramatic one-run DLS victory over West Indies in the fourth match of the tournament, also marking their first-ever win against the Caribbean side in the format.

Chasing 142 in 20 overs on Monday (local time), Ireland’s pursuit was anchored by Orla Prendergast, who produced a composed unbeaten 71 off 46 balls from No. 4 to keep the chase on track. A crucial contribution also came from No. 7 Leah Paul, whose boundary at the start of the 15th over proved decisive.

Paul’s four took Ireland to 99 for 5 after 14.1 overs, edging them past the DLS par score of 98 at the time, before worsening weather halted play. With conditions preventing any resumption, Ireland were confirmed winners under the DLS method.

Orla Prendergast made a strong all-round impact, returning figures of 2 for 26 in her four overs, including crucial late wickets of Aaliyah Alleyne and Zaida James at the death.

However, it was Ava Canning who stole the spotlight with the ball, producing an excellent spell of 2 for 11 in four overs. Her early strikes removed Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph, putting West Indies under immediate pressure.

The innings was further disrupted when Stafanie Taylor retired hurt for nine, leaving West Indies effectively five down for 53 at one stage. A vital 44-run partnership between Shemaine Campbelle (21) and Jannillea Glasgow (36) helped the hosts recover to 141 for 8 in their allotted overs.

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A double-wicket burst from Shawnisha Hector in the opening over of the chase rocked Ireland early, putting immediate pressure on the visitors. However, captain Orla Prendergast responded in style, striking 11 fours and a six in a dominant innings that accounted for nearly 72% of Ireland’s total runs.

Her strike rate of 154.33 kept Ireland ahead of the required rate, even as wickets fell at the other end, leaving the side five down by the 10.3-over mark. Prendergast remained the driving force in a crucial sixth-wicket partnership with Leah Paul, who initially struggled for rhythm, scoring just five runs off her first seven deliveries.

Despite the pressure, Paul held her composure and ultimately struck the winning boundary, her only four of the innings, off the final ball of the match to seal a dramatic finish for Ireland.

Ireland and West Indies now have two wins in three games. Pakistan, the other team, are winless after two matches.

(ANI)

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