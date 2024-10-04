Women’s T20 World Cup opener: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur says, “Team is working hard”

Dubai (UAE): The “Team is working hard” said India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of their Women’s T20 World Cup opener in Dubai. India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium today.

The world No.3 India will face the world No. 4 New Zealand. India looked good at the nets during the warm-up matches. They win warm up matches against West Indies and South Africa.

This Indian side has a very strong and deep batting line-up. However both the teams have some good bowling options. Spin bowling is very likely to play a major part in deciding who wins the match.

Here is the squad of both the teams in the Women’s T20 World Cup opener:

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan. Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor. Non-Travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

New Zealand

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.