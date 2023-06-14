Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup India get arousing welcome on reaching home

Bengaluru (ANI): India’s Women’s Junior Hockey Team received a warm welcome as they arrived in Bengaluru after winning the Women’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup.

The Indian squad defeated South Korea in the final of the tournament and emerged as the champions. In acknowledgement of the team’s exceptional performance and their undefeated streak in the prestigious tournament, leading them to secure a spot in the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 in Chile, the Hockey India Executive Board has proudly declared a cash prize of Rs 2.00 Lakh for each player, while the support staff will receive INR 1.00 Lakh each as a token of appreciation.

“We have qualified for the World Cup. All we want is support and we will definitely win the World Cup. Our coaches and staff were very supportive and helped us a lot,” says Preeti, Captain of Indian Women’s Junior Hockey team.

While speaking to ANI, Neelam, Defender, Indian Women’s Junior Hockey team said that we are very happy after the victory and are looking forward to win a medal at the world cup also. “We are feeling very happy and I am proud of my team.

We’ve qualified for World Cup and we are focussing on that and will try to win a medal there as well,” says Neelam, Indian Women’s Junior Hockey team defender.