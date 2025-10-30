Women’s CWC: India, Australia players wear black armbands to pay tributes to teen cricketer Ben Austin

Advertisement

Navi Mumbai: India and Australia players are wearing black armbands during their Women’s World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai, paying tribute to 17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin, who tragically died after being struck by a ball while training in Melbourne.

Austin lost his life after being struck on the neck while training in the nets at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in Melbourne.

“Both teams are wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin, who sadly passed away following an accident while batting in the nets on Tuesday night,” BCCI said in a post on X.

Austin was practising with a helmet but reportedly without a neck guard when a delivery from a wanger hit him, a hand-held ball-throwing device.

He was attended by the emergency workers around 5 pm on Tuesday. He was immediately taken to a hospital and placed on life support, but he did not survive.

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club confirmed the tragic news through a Facebook post and urged fans to place their bats outside in Austin’s memory, a gesture reminiscent of the tribute paid to Phil Hughes when he passed away in 2014.

Advertisement

“The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club sadly wishes to advise of the tragic passing of our player, Ben Austin, on 29/10/25. We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family – Jace, Tracey, Cooper & Zach, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought,” Ferntree Gully Cricket Club wrote in a Facebook post.

“We ask you to please respect the privacy of Ben’s family during this time. Jace & Tracey would like to thank Ambulance Vic, the Police, the Monash Children’s Hospital and those people who assisted on Tuesday. Further details will be shared as they become known, and we will advise of these through our usual process. We ask for your continued support in this time of grieving. May Ben Rest in Peace. Ferntree Gully Cricket Club,” it added.

Coming to the Women’s CWC semi-final clash, Australia’s Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat. For Australia, captain Healy is back after a two-match break. Sophie Molineux has replaced Georgia Wareham.

India is without their in-form opener Pratika Rawal, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Shafali Verma has replaced her in the playing XI.

This contest will decide who will take on the Proteas for the coveted trophy on Sunday in Navi Mumbai, after South Africa sealed their spot in the final, following a dominating win against England. (ANI)