Women’s 4x400m relay team clinch India’s first athletics gold at Asian Games 2026

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Aichi-Nagoya: India clinched its first athletics gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 after the women’s 4x400m relay team triumphed in the final on Tuesday.

The Indian quartet of Kiran, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:29.69 to finish on top of the podium, with Bahrain securing the silver medal after finishing the race in 3:30.21. China won bronze with 3:31.02.

Vithya Ramraj, who had earlier won bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles, added another medal to her Aichi-Nagoya campaign with a gold-winning performance in the relay event.

India has so far enjoyed a memorable Day 10 at the Asian Games 2026, winning eight medals across shooting, athletics and boxing in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday. India has secured two gold, one silver and five bronze medals during the day.

The women’s 4x400m relay team of Kiran, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj clinched India’s second gold medal of the day, marking the country’s first athletics gold of the Games.

Earlier in the day, Neeru Dhanda created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual medal in the women’s trap event at the Asian Games, securing gold in the final.

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Neeru scored 28/30 to claim the top honours, defeating China’s Sun Yunong, who won silver with 26/30, while UAE’s Hajar Abdulmalik secured bronze with 21/25. Her victory also gave India its second gold medal in shooting at the 2026 Asian Games.

India’s women’s trap team comprising Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer also secured silver in the team event.

In athletics, Gulveer Singh added his third medal of the Asian Games 2026 with a bronze in the men’s 5000m, clocking 13:32.75. India’s mixed 4x100m relay team of Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Sathyanarayan, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra also finished third with a timing of 41.06 seconds, while Pooja won bronze in the women’s high jump with a best clearance of 1.84m.

In boxing, Narender Berwal won his second consecutive Asian Games bronze medal in the men’s +90 kg category after losing his semifinal bout.

(Source: ANI)